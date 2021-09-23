Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,119 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

