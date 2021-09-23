Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $204.75 million and $544,908.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,414,120,171 coins and its circulating supply is 4,759,441,877 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

