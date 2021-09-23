ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

