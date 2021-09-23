Shah Capital Management Purchases 6,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

