Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 80 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

