Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Drops By 19.2%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AFFY opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Affymax has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

