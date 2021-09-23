Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Declines By 20.0%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.