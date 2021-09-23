Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Drops By 20.9%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

