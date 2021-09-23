Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Grows By 21.5%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Five9 stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

