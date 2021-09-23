Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Decreases By 20.6%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 686,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $187.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

