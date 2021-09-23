Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Expands By 23.4%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,352,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 5,149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.9 days.

Shares of SHTDF stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

