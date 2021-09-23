Showcase Trading Down 41.8% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $256,195.99 and $88,717.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00113326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,702.95 or 0.99756636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.07 or 0.07012327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.83 or 0.00787108 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.