Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.96). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 3,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.20.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

