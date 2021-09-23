Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 10125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,168,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.