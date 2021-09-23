Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 10125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,168,000.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
