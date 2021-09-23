Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

