Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

