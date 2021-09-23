Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 345,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

