Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.48. 25,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.75 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average of $281.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

