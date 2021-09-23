Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $310,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 715,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 5,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 715,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

