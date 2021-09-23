Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,251,000 after purchasing an additional 118,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 334,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,201. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

