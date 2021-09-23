Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $96,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $737,912. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.