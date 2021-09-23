Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 190,700 Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNA opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

