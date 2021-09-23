Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $227,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

