Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,500 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.9% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USNA opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

