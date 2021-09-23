Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $123,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

