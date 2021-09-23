Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Gaydon Pettit James Sells 125,000 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$97,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,559.92.

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$81.05 million and a PE ratio of -59.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

