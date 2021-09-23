SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 3,229 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLG opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.