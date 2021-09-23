SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

