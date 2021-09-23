Smart Share Global Limited’s (NYSE:EM) Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th

Smart Share Global’s (NYSE:EM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 28th. Smart Share Global had issued 17,650,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EM. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

