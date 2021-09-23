SmartKey (SKEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.37 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $34.37 million and $1.14 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00126465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00045137 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

