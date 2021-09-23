SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.