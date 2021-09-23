Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $468.45 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $169.54 million and $468.45 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.