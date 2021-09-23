Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Get Sodexo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SDXAY stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.