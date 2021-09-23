South32 Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

