S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $74,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.37. 12,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,552. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.