SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,635. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

