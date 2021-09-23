SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.01

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 116199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.