SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.75. 668,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,326. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.