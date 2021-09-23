SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,289 shares.The stock last traded at $37.11 and had previously closed at $36.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

