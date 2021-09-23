SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,665 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

