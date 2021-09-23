SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 65,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,240. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

