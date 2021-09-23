SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,240. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

