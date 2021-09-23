SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 163,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,261. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

