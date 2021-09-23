Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 10,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
