SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.51. 9,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.96 and a one year high of $162.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

