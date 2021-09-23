SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $14.86 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

