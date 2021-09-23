StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Hits $35.65 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $307.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.18 or 1.00076447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00058021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000131 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

