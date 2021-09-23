Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

