State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

MSGS opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.