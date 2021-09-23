State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.